Jefferson County DA Kristyna Mills tells ABC50 how coronavirus epidemic has impacted legal system

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about how the coronavirus epidemic and social distancing practices have changed the way business is being done at the legal level.

With the change in the new discovery laws, the District Attorney’s office has been overwhelmed. A significant increase in work coupled with no increase in compensation has caused attorneys to leave the office. Within the next month, the office will be operating with approximately half its normal staff.

DA Mills said the office doesn’t want to cut any services or resort to not prosecuting certain crimes, like low-level petit larcenies and violations, but they may be in a position where they have to do so because they don’t have the staff or the time.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Governor has suspended the DA’s deadlines under the Criminal Procedure Law, changing the amount of time the office has to complete discovery and other processes. The deadlines won’t exist for at least the next month, giving the office time to catch up.

The DA’s offices are currently closed and the legal staff members are working remotely from home, logging in cases and completing their discovery.

DA Mills explained that for low-level crimes of which individuals don’t need to be arraigned, appearance tickets are being written for several months out.

Courts are currently closed and are only handling essential functions, like arraignments in which an order of protection is needed and those in which the DA’s office is seeking bail for an individual. For such situations, they are meeting once per day until next week, when those meetings will take place online via Skype.

Individuals who want a change in their order of protection or want their order of protection dropped are calling the office, but those requests cannot be filled while the courts are closed.

