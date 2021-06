WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A popular North Country parade has scheduled its date for 2022.

Organizers of the annual Jefferson County Dairy Parade confirmed on Tuesday that next year’s parade has been scheduled for Friday, June 3, 2022.

The 2022 parade will commence at 7 p.m.

This announcement is less than two weeks after the 2021 Jefferson County Dairy Parade which was held on June 4, 2021.

The 2020 dairy parade and festival were cancelled due to COVID-19.