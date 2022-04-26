WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Dairy Parade has a new upbeat participant.

Organizers for the parade announced on Tuesday that Downbeat Percussion will join the 2022 Dairy Parade. This group is most commonly known as the professional drumline for the Buffalo Bills Football team.

Downbeat Percussion is also known for its performances at NASCAR races and at local parades, schools and other venues across New York State.

The group will join other participants to honor this year’s Dairy Parade theme Honoring the Service of Youth to Agriculture and our Community,” which will honor youth in the local dairy industry.

Additional eligible participants can include agriculture-related floats or displays, farm machinery, milk tankers, marching units, marching bands, business floats, fire departments, law enforcement, equines and candidates for elected offices. All local youth groups are also eligible to participate.

The 2022 Jefferson County Dairy Parade is set to be held on Friday, June 3 and will start at 7 p.m. at Watertown High School in the City of Watertown.

Registration for the parade can be completed on the event’s website.