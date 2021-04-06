Jefferson County Dairy Parade returning in 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A “legend-DAIRY” parade will return to Jefferson County this summer.

The Jefferson County Dairy Parade is back!

After a year-long hiatus in 2020, the parade has officially been scheduled. This was announced during the first days of April after it was approved by the City of Watertown and Watertown City School District.

However the Dairy Festival will not be returning in 2021 due to it being an indoor event that typically attracts hundreds of visitors.

According to the Jefferson County Economic Development Office, the them for the 2021 Parade is “This Milk is for You,” partnering with Jefferson County Second Alternate New York State Dairy Princess Elizabeth Hyman, to show gratitude for emergency first responders and frontline healthcare providers.

Hyman is encouraging parade attendees to bring signs and find other ways to thank first responders and frontline health care workers.

She said she “would love to see every child at the parade holding a sign that says thank you to nurses, doctors, hospital staff, emergency medical technicians, fire fighters and so on.” Adding that “these people saw the worst of the impacts of the virus and they deserve to hear from everyone, how much the community appreciates what they did.”

Additionally Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator and Dairy Parade Organizer Jay Matteson developed a COVID-19 Safety Plan for the 2021 parade.

Matteson stated that attendees should expect the following changes at the 2021 Dairy Parade:

No judging stand or live announcer in front of the Dulles State Office Building

Bands cannot play “air” instruments, drum lines are being prioritized

Private bands and solo performers are encouraged to enter the parade

The 2021 Jefferson County Dairy Parade will be held on June 4, 2021 starting at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Watertown High School, travel into the City of Watertown on Washington Street, turn left just past the Dulles State Office Building onto Clinton Street and end in the Municipal Parking Lot.

Participants can register for the parade on the Jefferson County Dairy Parade event website.