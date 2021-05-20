Jefferson County Dairy Parade updates mask requirements

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizers for the 2021 Jefferson County Dairy Parade have released updated safety guidance following new federal and state guidelines.

According to event organizers, all who are in attendance are encouraged to wear masks “when appropriate.” This situations include those who are not vaccinated, have not had COVID-19 or have underlying health concerns.

However, those who have been vaccinated, have previously had COVID-19, or social distance from others are the parade are permitted to remove their masks.

Additionally, parade organizers are asking attendees to maintain a “cow’s length” distance between their family group and others.

The parade will also feature a tribute to police, fire, ambulance and health care providers and a moment of remembrance.

Attendees are asked to bring a candle or light for the moment of remembrance and have children bring signs to thank the frontline workers.

The 2021 Jefferson County Dairy Parade will take place on Friday, June 4. The parade will begin promptly at 7 p.m. at Watertown High School.