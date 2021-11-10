Jefferson County death toll due to COVID-19 rises again

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County officials on Wednesday, there has been another death due to the virus bringing the total to 119.

The report also confirmed 101 new COVID cases on Wednesday which increased the positivity rate to 7.5%. There are currently 1,174 residents in a mandatory quarantine after 94 more were added on Wednesday. Mandatory isolations also increased with 35 being added to the list bringing the total to 587.

Additionally, there were four more residents hospitalized with the coronavirus bringing the total to 20. Nursing Home cases also increased with two more residents reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Only two positive cases remain among residents in assisted living. The county confirmed 59 recoveries on Wednesday.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.