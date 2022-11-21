WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow is gone, which means the work begins as Jefferson County digs out from a historic lake effect snowstorm.

The storm brought over six feet of snow to places in Jefferson County in the span of 48 hours. This shocked local people.

“We haven’t had much rest,” Rocco Crescenzi said on Monday. “It seems like every time we get a foot of snow, we try to come out and try to combat it a little bit. I’ve got three feet of snow on my walks that I’m trying to tackle and it’s pretty hard because it’s all froze.”

The snow removal community was faced with its own set of challenges as crews struggled to keep up with high snowfall rates.

“I think I went straight for over 40 hours,” Marty Salmons of Hatchels Lawncare in Watertown explained. “But I mean, my boss went even longer. Some of the loader drivers, they probably have been out there for three days.”

The work is far from over. Many schools in the area, as well as most of the Fort Drum military base, remained closed on Monday due to poor road and sidewalk conditions.

However, the main concern now is the lack of resources.

“Usually you get a couple of snow storms, small ones to warm you up. But it’s one thing to have the first snowstorm be like the Superbowl,” Salmons added. “Everybody’s struggling with their equipment breaking down, having enough to go around, and manpower.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed this issue during a virtual briefing on Sunday during the storm. She explained that she had been in contact with Watertown Mayor Jeffrey Smith and Fort Drum officials to help fill in the gaps.

“We need to have the roads around that base plowed,” Governor Hochul said. “We helped with Route 11 in particular so I want to thank the DOT crews for stepping up and assisting there as well. We’re continuing to send more plows up there. They need more help.”

An Emergency Declaration request to aid 11 New York counties impacted by the storm, including Jefferson, was submitted by Governor Hochul on Sunday.

President Joe Biden approved this request on Monday, which will provide direct federal assistance to the 11 counties and allow FEMA to provide emergency protective measures in New York.

The hope is that this Emergency Declaration will expedite additional resources.