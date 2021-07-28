Jefferson County distributing Farmer’s Market Coupons to seniors

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Farmer’s markets are in full swing in the North Country and some seniors may be eligible for market coupons in the coming weeks.

Jefferson County will begin distributing Farmer’s Market Coupons to the county seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Those who are 60 years of age or older and have a monthly gross income at or below the federal income guidelines are eligible.

The Federal Income Guidelines are listed below:

One person household: $1,986

Two person household: $2,686

Three person household: $3,386

Those who are eligible can receive coupons directly from the Jefferson County office building and at various locations in the community in the upcoming weeks. These locations are listed below:

July 28: Hunters Run, 1000 Hunters Run, Dexter, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

July 29: County View Apartments, 87 East Church Street, Adams, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Paynter Senior Center, 914 Strawberry Lane, Clayton, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 30: Long Falls Apartments, 222 State Street, Carthage, 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. William Dalton Estates, 38 North Broad Street, Carthage, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Westside Terrace, 63 Madison Street, Carthage, 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

August 20: River Community Church Farmers Market, 38844 Bartlett Point Road, Clayton, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Individuals who have already received a Senior Farmers Market Coupons from a different location this year are no longer eligible. If unvaccinated, the county requests individuals to wear a mask.