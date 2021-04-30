Jefferson County DMV closed temporarily due to COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles is closed today.

According to Jefferson County Clerk Gizelle Meeks, the Watertown DMV Office and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office are closed for the day of April 30 due to COVID-19 exposures.

The office is set to be disinfected on Friday.

Those with previously scheduled appointments on April 30 will be called to reschedule for the first week on May.

Meeks confirmed that both offices will resume operations on Monday, May 3, 2021.