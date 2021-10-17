Jefferson County Dog Control hosting rabies vaccination clinic

Help dogs become accustomed to the car by letting them explore while the car is parked. Verbally praise them and give them treats to help them grow more comfortable, building up from short rides around the block to longer trips.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Pet owners are encouraged to protect their pets against rabies by getting them vaccinated at clinics in the North Country.

Jefferson County Dog Control will be hosting a rabies vaccination clinic for pets on Thursday, October 21 at 21897 County Road 190 in Watertown. Pet owners in Jefferson County are invited to attend from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. the day of the clinic.

According to the New York State Department of Health’s website, there are 33 appointments available for the clinic. Those interested in filling the spots must register before October 21. Owners should make an appointment for each pet they would like to bring to the clinic. The department suggests that those who attend donate $10 for the service.

Pet owners who make an appointment should bring their previous rabies vaccination certificate if they have one and only bring the people necessary to handle their animals. Owners must have their animals under control at all times and on a leash when arriving at their specified appointment time.