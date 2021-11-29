Jefferson County Dog Control introduces this week’s adoptables

Some dogs are picky with their treats, in which case you’ll need to choose the flavor carefully, according to their likes and dislikes.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Friends of Jefferson County Dog Control introduced dogs that are still up for adoption at the facility.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, they currently have three dogs that are still looking for their forever home. The post also shared a short description and background on the three animals.

Two of the pups up for adoption are four-year-old blue pit bulls who had been burned and lost their family in a house fire named Shovel and Diggs. Shovel is a male and Diggs is a female and were described as big dogs with big hearts. Although both of the dogs aren’t trained, the Canine College is offering their new families a free day of Stay and Train.

The third dog up for adoption is a four-year-old bull terrier mix named Ghost. According to the post, he was found wandering alone in a gravel pit. Canine College is offered a free bath for Ghost for whoever adopts him.

All of the dogs are available for a $45 adoption fee, are up-to-date on their vaccinations, and will need to be spayed or neutered by their new families. More information can be found on the Jefferson County Dog Control website.