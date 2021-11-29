Jefferson County Dog Control introduces this week’s adoptables

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Friends of Jefferson County Dog Control introduced dogs that are still up for adoption at the facility.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, they currently have three dogs that are still looking for their forever home. The post also shared a short description and background on the three animals.

Two of the pups up for adoption are four-year-old blue pit bulls who had been burned and lost their family in a house fire named Shovel and Diggs. Shovel is a male and Diggs is a female and were described as big dogs with big hearts. Although both of the dogs aren’t trained, the Canine College is offering their new families a free day of Stay and Train.

The third dog up for adoption is a four-year-old bull terrier mix named Ghost. According to the post, he was found wandering alone in a gravel pit. Canine College is offered a free bath for Ghost for whoever adopts him.

All of the dogs are available for a $45 adoption fee, are up-to-date on their vaccinations, and will need to be spayed or neutered by their new families. More information can be found on the Jefferson County Dog Control website.

