WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson County Dog Control is partnering with Pets for Patriots to bring even exposure to our longer shelter-stays,

The news was announced on the Jefferson County Dog Control’s Facebook page on Tuesday, November 7. Pets For Patriots mission is to give the gifts of fidelity, joy, & love to veterans & pets through companion animal adoption.

Jefferson County’s Dog Control said it fully supports the mission of Pets for Patriots. To learn more about Pet For Patriots, visit their website: https://www.petsforpatriots.org/

To view Jefferson’ County Dog Control’s Pets For Patriots webpage, visit: https://www.petsforpatriots.org/…/jefferson-county-dog…/