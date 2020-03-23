Jefferson County Economic Development asks businesses to reach out for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

(WWTI) – Jefferson County Economic Development will be working with businesses and the local community to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donald C. Alexander, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development stated in a press release, “The Board of Directors of JCIDA/JCLDC are considering a couple stop-gap measures designed to ease the burden on our businesses during this unprecedented health emergency. The Boards will continue to monitor the impact of this pandemic and are discussing a range of other potential options.”

Businesses experiencing hardships and issues can contact:

Donald Alexander, CEO at 315-783-2000 or dcalexander@jcida.com

David Zembiec, Deputy CEO at 315-286-3222 or dzembiec@jcida.com

JCED is working with Jefferson County, The City of Watertown and regional and local governments to help address issues moving forward.

Businesses can find more information on local assistance here.

