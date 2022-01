JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service has been approved to host a free basic EMS academy.

According to a post from the organization, they will be hosting a free three-week course. The academy will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents who are interested are advised that space is limited and should call 315-786-3760 to enroll.