Jefferson County exceeds 3K COVID-19 cases, 80 logged on Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County has officially logged over three thousand cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
On January 11, Jefferson County logged 80 new cases, totaling in 3,079 since the start of the public health emergency.
Additionally on Monday, mandatory isolations, hospitalizations and recoveries increased.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 3,079 positive results
- 2,346 individuals recovered
- 1,024 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 829 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 677 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 31 hospitalizations
- 18 COVID-19 related deaths
- 0 nursing home case
- 7 assisted living cases
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
- The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
