Jefferson County extends Thursday Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday in Jefferson County has been extended.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman announced Thursday morning that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic at Jefferson Community College has been extended to 3 p.m.
According to Chairman Gray, the clinic has been extended as Public Health has acquired additional doses of the vaccine.
Individuals ages 18 years of age and up can register for vaccine appointments from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is being held at the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium.
Registration can be completed on the Jefferson County website.