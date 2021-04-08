Jefferson County extends Thursday Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday in Jefferson County has been extended.

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman announced Thursday morning that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic at Jefferson Community College has been extended to 3 p.m.

According to Chairman Gray, the clinic has been extended as Public Health has acquired additional doses of the vaccine.

Individuals ages 18 years of age and up can register for vaccine appointments from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is being held at the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium.

Registration can be completed on the Jefferson County website.