WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Correctional officers have become hard to come by.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking new correctional officers to fill the gap the County Correctional Facility has faced.

“People are retiring, people are always changing different jobs from time to time. Retention has become a big thing here,” Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett explained. “But we’re doing our best to create a great environment, a strong environment and great profession.”

The Jefferson County Correctional Facility is a 196-bed, direct supervision facility. Jefferson County Sergeant Casey Larkins explained that working in corrections is a rewarding career.

“It’s our job to maintain the care and custody of anybody remanded to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility,” Sergeant Larkins shared. “You could take a lot of pride in helping serve the residents of the community in which you reside.”

Correctional officers must be 21 years old by the date of appointment and a resident of Jefferson County.

To become a CO, applicants must file to take the correctional officer exam. Then if they pass, recruits must complete the County’s nine-week, in-house correctional officer academy. This is the only CO academy in New York that offers the emergency vehicles operation course.

The County Correctional Facility currently has seven open positions available. But the Sheriff’s Office will accept as many interested applicants as possible, including reinstatements from New York State correctional facilities.

“In this day and age, there is a transition. Employees come and go,” Sheriff Barnett expressed. “So we always like to have a list that we can choose from at a moment’s notice.”

“It’s a great career. Filled with lots of promotional opportunities,” Sergeant Larkins added. “If you’re even thinking about taking the exam, I highly encourage you to do so.”

The filing date for the Jefferson County Correctional Officer exam is Friday, May 5. The exam is scheduled for Saturday, June 24.

More information can be found on the County’s website.