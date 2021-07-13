Jefferson County Fair administering COVID-19 vaccines all week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Something new will be available at the Jefferson County Fair this year.

Officials from Jefferson County Public Health Service will join the annual fair to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This will be available every day of the fair inside the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Arena.

The schedule for the free clinic is outlined below:

Tuesday, July 13: 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 15: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 16: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday July 17: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are not required to receive the vaccine.

The 2021 Jefferson County Fair will open on July 13 and close on July 18, 2021.