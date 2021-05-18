Jefferson County Fair back on for 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another North Country favorite will return: The Jefferson County Fair is back!

The Jefferson County Agricultural Society Board of Directors announced on Monday that the county fair will return in the summer of 2021.

This was following new guidance from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on May 17 that local fairs may resume this summer.

The 2020 Jefferson County Fair was previously cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Board of Directors, the 2021 fair will include a full carnival midway by Reithofer Shows, various vendors, exhibits and entertainment.

Jefferson County’s 2021 Fair will be held at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown, New York. The fair will run from July 13 to July 18, 2021.