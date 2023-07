WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fair season is upon us.

County fairs will begin across the North Country next week, starting with the Jefferson County Fair on Tuesday, July 11.

Coined as the longest continuously operating fair in the country, Jefferson County’s Fair will continue for its 206th at the County Fairgrounds in Watertown.

The fairgrounds will open at 9 a.m. on July, with the Midway will open at 1 p.m. Pre-fair judging day will take place on July 10.

The full schedule is broken down below: