WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parking fees will again not be a worry for Jefferson County fairgoers next week.

The Jefferson County Fair is again offering free parking to all attendees. This is through support from the Upstate Honda Dealers and F.X. Caprara Honda of Watertown.

Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2022 Jefferson County Fair will open at the county fairgrounds in Watertown on Tuesday, July 12 and remain open every day through Sunday, July 17.