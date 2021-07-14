Jefferson County Fair returns with excited visitors despite severe weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Fair is back!

Following an opening day of rain, the Jefferson County Fair grounds was full of visitors on Wednesday immediately after its opening.

This year’s event includes crowd-favorite rides, competitions, events and food.

However, the anticipation for the fair was much higher this year as it was forced to go virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the absence of the fair last year, it just made sense to come out and enjoy ourselves today,” said Brownville Resident Neal Chapman. “We’ve been coming to this fair all our lives and it feels good to be back out in the community.”

This year, the fair will also feature shows from the world-famous Wallenda family, and attendees will receive free admission all week long.

Additionally, opening ceremonies and the fireman’s parade was rescheduled for the second day, July 14, following severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Both events will kick off at 7 p.m.

The Jefferson County Fair will run through Sunday, July 18, 2021.