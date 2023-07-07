WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Federal funding will go to several local fire departments in Jefferson County.

Six fire departments will receive $648,362.85 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, according to a press release from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

This program was designed to help firefighter and emergency response agencies obtain critically-needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other necessary resources.

Senator Schumer said the funding in Jefferson County will help the specific departments replace aging gear to help keep firefighters safe. Specifically, nearly 150 complete sets of PPE, including a coat, pants, boots, helmet, two hoods, and a pair of gloves.

“Our firefighters in Jefferson County risk their lives every day to protect our community, the least we can do is ensure they have the best gear possible to keep themselves and our community safe. That is why I am proud to deliver this major over $648,000 federal boost so firefighters from every corner of Jefferson County can stay safe while providing aid to the surrounding community and protecting critical infrastructure in the area,” Senator Schumer said in the press release.

The six Jefferson County agencies that received funding in the 2022 grant cycle include:

Adams Fire Department

Belleville Volunteer Fire Department

Plessis Volunteer Fire Company

Rodman Volunteer Fire Department

Sackets Harbor Fire Company

Smithville Fire District

Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann also commented on this funding in Schumer’s press release.

“On behalf of fire departments across Jefferson County, I would like to thank Senator Chuck Schumer for his support in securing this AFG award,” Hagemann expressed. “As a result of this funding, the seven fire departments included in this award will receive nearly 150 complete sets of personal protective equipment, each set including a coat, pants, boots, a helmet, two hoods, and two pairs of gloves. Personal protective equipment is absolutely essential to the health and safety of our County’s firefighters, and I am proud that our federal and local leaders worked together to make this happen for our community.”

Read more about this program on the FEMA website.