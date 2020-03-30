Jefferson County: First coronavirus patient recovered, discharged from mandatory isolation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – As of March 30, there are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, which comprise 3.4% of all tests performed in the county.

One additional case has been confirmed since the latest update yesterday. The individual is now in mandatory isolation. None of the individuals who have tested positive have required hospitalization.

There are currently 94 individuals in Jefferson County under precautionary quarantine.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service announced that the patient with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county has recovered and is discharged from mandatory isolation.

There are 66,497 positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, with the vast majority of cases in New York City.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service, working with the NYSDOH and the CDC, continues to advise individuals to:

Do your part to stop the spread of germs: Wash your hands often with soap and water Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands Practice social distance Avoid contact with sick people Stay home if you’re sick



Additionally, the Jefferson County Public Health Service is requesting that those coming back to Jefferson County use caution and take the following steps to practice social distancing and help protect the community:

Stay home and avoid contact with others for 14 days Monitor your health for fever, cough, or trouble breathing Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters)



