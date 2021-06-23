Jefferson County: Gray, Ruggiero, Peck pull through with Primary Election vote

(Photo: Jefferson County Board of Elections)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Elections has announced the unofficial results from the June 22, 2021 Primary Election.

Candidates up for reelection such a Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray and Watertown City Councilmember Lisa Ruggiero received the top vote.

Additionally, new candidates such as the Champion Town Supervisor Candidate Brian S. Peck, Village of Black River Mayor David Leonard and City of Watertown Council to fill a vacancy Patrick J. Hickey also received the most overall votes.

All unofficial results are listed below:

County Legislator for LD 3 (Republican) (Vote for 1)

Ballots:787
Gene-Paul Brennan (REP)30339.66%
Philip N. Reed (REP)45960.08%
Write-in20.26%
Total764100.00%

County Legislator for LD 7 (Republican) (Vote for 1)

Ballots:295
Matthew T. Gump (REP)14248.80%
John D. Peck (REP)14951.20%
Write-in00.00%
Total291100.00%

County Legislator for LD 7 (Conservative) (Vote for 1)

Ballots:6
Matthew T. Gump (CON)466.67%
John D. Peck (CON)233.33%
Write-in00.00%
Total6100.00%

County Legislator for LD 13 (Republican) (Vote for 1)

Ballots:273
Timothy J. Babcock (REP)11742.86%
Scott A. Gray (REP)15657.14%
Write-in00.00%
Total273100.00%

Alexandria Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Ballots:530
Daniel B. Peterson (REP)21641.38%
Brent H. Sweet (REP)30558.43%
Write-in10.19%
Total522100.00%

Champion Supervisor (Republican) (Vote for 1)

Ballots:295
Brian S. Peck (REP)19166.55%
Jonathan J. Schell (REP)9633.45%
Write-in00.00%
Total287100.00%

Alexandria Town Clerk-Collector (Vote for 1)

Ballots:530
Sandra M. Caputo (REP)23544.85%
Jessica L. Hudon (REP)28854.96%
Write-in10.19%
Total524100.00%

LeRay Town Clerk-Collector (Vote for 1)

Ballots:285
Norma J. Dunleavy (REP)12544.17%
Melissa L. Verne (REP)15855.83%
Write-in00.00%
Total283100.00%

Rutland Town Clerk-Collector (Vote for 1)

Ballots:232
Samantha E. Sawyer (REP)11851.98%
Alayne Widrick (REP)10948.02%
Write-in00.00%
Total227100.00%

Alexandria Town Justice (Vote for 1)

Ballots:530
David M. Cortright (REP)37477.27%
Edward J. Klepacz (REP)11022.73%
Write-in00.00%
Total484100.00%

Alexandria Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots:530
Kurt M. Hanni (REP)22522.46%
Gene P. Kring (REP)29429.34%
John D. Stine (REP)24023.95%
Shawn M. Thomas (REP)24324.25%
Write-in00.00%
Total1,002100.00%

Antwerp Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots:53
Claire M. Brownell (REP)3940.21%
Kirk C. Delaney (REP)1616.49%
Julie M. Farr (REP)4142.27%
Write-in11.03%
Total97100.00%

Champion Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots:295
Brad S. Russell (REP)16834.64%
James D. Uhlinger, III (REP)16133.20%
Louis J. Waite (REP)15632.16%
Write-in00.00%
Total485100.00%

Lyme Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots:75
Donald R. Bourquin (REP)4129.50%
Timothy Farrell (REP)4935.25%
James G. Millington, Jr (REP)1410.07%
Gary Stinson (REP)3525.18%
Write-in00.00%
Total139100.00%

Pamelia Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots:104
Stanley E. Hajdasz (REP)4323.37%
Kenneth D. Hart (REP)6535.33%
Ricky H. Van Tassel (REP)7540.76%
Write-in10.54%
Total184100.00%

Worth Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots:51
John H. Bice (REP)2728.42%
Jessica M. Patrzyk (REP)2526.32%
Amy Pooler (REP)2324.21%
Write-in2021.05%
Total95100.00%

Ellisburg Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots:122
Robert R. Corron (REP)10081.97%
David R. Ratigliano (REP)2218.03%
Write-in00.00%
Total122100.00%

Henderson Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots:175
Stanley L. Hall (REP)13878.86%
Harold J. Nelson (REP)3721.14%
Write-in00.00%
Total175100.00%

Rodman Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots:79
Dale T. Tamblin (REP)7696.20%
Andrew Smith (REP)33.80%
Write-in00.00%
Total79100.00%

Rutland Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots:232
Michael A. Breyette (REP)8637.07%
Claude F. Phelps (REP)14662.93%
Write-in00.00%
Total232100.00%

Worth Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots:51
Elizabeth F. Aubin (REP)2142.00%
Mark G. Macklen (REP)2856.00%
Write-in12.00%
Total50100.00%

Alexandria Bay Village Trustee (Vote for 2)

Ballots:113
Stephen “Bubba” Derrigo (REP)7235.82%
Judith V. Fulmer (REP)6632.84%
Cynthia C. Demo (REP)6029.85%
Write-in31.49%
Total201100.00%

Village of Black River Mayor (Vote for 1)

Ballots:118
Francis J. Dishaw (REP)5143.97%
David Leonard (REP)6556.03%
Write-in00.00%
Total116100.00%

City of Watertown Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots:1,540
Michelle Capone (NON)66022.69%
Robert T. Schorr (NON)2679.18%
Clifford G. Olney, III (NON)40914.06%
Lisa Ruggiero (NON)86329.67%
Aaron Clemons (NON)1254.30%
Douglas Rice (NON)2197.53%
Benjamin P. Shoen (NON)35112.07%
Write-in150.52%
Total2,909100.00%

City of Watertown Council to fill a vacancy (Vote for 1)

Ballots:1,540
Amy Horton (NON)59041.23%
Patrick J. Hickey (NON)66046.12%
Jason Traynor (NON)16411.46%
Write-in171.19%
Total1,431100.00%

Cape Vincent Village Trustee (Vote for 2)

Ballots:63
Pamela H. Youngs (REP)5947.97%
Edward P. Bender (REP)1310.57%
Christine Stark (REP)5141.46%
Write-in00.00%
Total123100.00%

