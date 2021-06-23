Jefferson County: Gray, Ruggiero, Peck pull through with Primary Election vote

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Elections has announced the unofficial results from the June 22, 2021 Primary Election.

Candidates up for reelection such a Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray and Watertown City Councilmember Lisa Ruggiero received the top vote.

Additionally, new candidates such as the Champion Town Supervisor Candidate Brian S. Peck, Village of Black River Mayor David Leonard and City of Watertown Council to fill a vacancy Patrick J. Hickey also received the most overall votes.

All unofficial results are listed below:

County Legislator for LD 3 (Republican) (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 787 Gene-Paul Brennan (REP) 303 39.66% Philip N. Reed (REP) 459 60.08% Write-in 2 0.26% Total 764 100.00%

County Legislator for LD 7 (Republican) (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 295 Matthew T. Gump (REP) 142 48.80% John D. Peck (REP) 149 51.20% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 291 100.00%

County Legislator for LD 7 (Conservative) (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 6 Matthew T. Gump (CON) 4 66.67% John D. Peck (CON) 2 33.33% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 6 100.00%

County Legislator for LD 13 (Republican) (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 273 Timothy J. Babcock (REP) 117 42.86% Scott A. Gray (REP) 156 57.14% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 273 100.00%

Alexandria Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 530 Daniel B. Peterson (REP) 216 41.38% Brent H. Sweet (REP) 305 58.43% Write-in 1 0.19% Total 522 100.00%

Champion Supervisor (Republican) (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 295 Brian S. Peck (REP) 191 66.55% Jonathan J. Schell (REP) 96 33.45% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 287 100.00%

Alexandria Town Clerk-Collector (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 530 Sandra M. Caputo (REP) 235 44.85% Jessica L. Hudon (REP) 288 54.96% Write-in 1 0.19% Total 524 100.00%

LeRay Town Clerk-Collector (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 285 Norma J. Dunleavy (REP) 125 44.17% Melissa L. Verne (REP) 158 55.83% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 283 100.00%

Rutland Town Clerk-Collector (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 232 Samantha E. Sawyer (REP) 118 51.98% Alayne Widrick (REP) 109 48.02% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 227 100.00%

Alexandria Town Justice (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 530 David M. Cortright (REP) 374 77.27% Edward J. Klepacz (REP) 110 22.73% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 484 100.00%

Alexandria Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 530 Kurt M. Hanni (REP) 225 22.46% Gene P. Kring (REP) 294 29.34% John D. Stine (REP) 240 23.95% Shawn M. Thomas (REP) 243 24.25% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 1,002 100.00%

Antwerp Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 53 Claire M. Brownell (REP) 39 40.21% Kirk C. Delaney (REP) 16 16.49% Julie M. Farr (REP) 41 42.27% Write-in 1 1.03% Total 97 100.00%

Champion Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 295 Brad S. Russell (REP) 168 34.64% James D. Uhlinger, III (REP) 161 33.20% Louis J. Waite (REP) 156 32.16% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 485 100.00%

Lyme Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 75 Donald R. Bourquin (REP) 41 29.50% Timothy Farrell (REP) 49 35.25% James G. Millington, Jr (REP) 14 10.07% Gary Stinson (REP) 35 25.18% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 139 100.00%

Pamelia Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 104 Stanley E. Hajdasz (REP) 43 23.37% Kenneth D. Hart (REP) 65 35.33% Ricky H. Van Tassel (REP) 75 40.76% Write-in 1 0.54% Total 184 100.00%

Worth Town Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 51 John H. Bice (REP) 27 28.42% Jessica M. Patrzyk (REP) 25 26.32% Amy Pooler (REP) 23 24.21% Write-in 20 21.05% Total 95 100.00%

Ellisburg Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 122 Robert R. Corron (REP) 100 81.97% David R. Ratigliano (REP) 22 18.03% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 122 100.00%

Henderson Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 175 Stanley L. Hall (REP) 138 78.86% Harold J. Nelson (REP) 37 21.14% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 175 100.00%

Rodman Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 79 Dale T. Tamblin (REP) 76 96.20% Andrew Smith (REP) 3 3.80% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 79 100.00%

Rutland Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 232 Michael A. Breyette (REP) 86 37.07% Claude F. Phelps (REP) 146 62.93% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 232 100.00%

Worth Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 51 Elizabeth F. Aubin (REP) 21 42.00% Mark G. Macklen (REP) 28 56.00% Write-in 1 2.00% Total 50 100.00%

Alexandria Bay Village Trustee (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 113 Stephen “Bubba” Derrigo (REP) 72 35.82% Judith V. Fulmer (REP) 66 32.84% Cynthia C. Demo (REP) 60 29.85% Write-in 3 1.49% Total 201 100.00%

Village of Black River Mayor (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 118 Francis J. Dishaw (REP) 51 43.97% David Leonard (REP) 65 56.03% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 116 100.00%

City of Watertown Council (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 1,540 Michelle Capone (NON) 660 22.69% Robert T. Schorr (NON) 267 9.18% Clifford G. Olney, III (NON) 409 14.06% Lisa Ruggiero (NON) 863 29.67% Aaron Clemons (NON) 125 4.30% Douglas Rice (NON) 219 7.53% Benjamin P. Shoen (NON) 351 12.07% Write-in 15 0.52% Total 2,909 100.00%

City of Watertown Council to fill a vacancy (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 1,540 Amy Horton (NON) 590 41.23% Patrick J. Hickey (NON) 660 46.12% Jason Traynor (NON) 164 11.46% Write-in 17 1.19% Total 1,431 100.00%

Cape Vincent Village Trustee (Vote for 2)