Jefferson County: Gray, Ruggiero, Peck pull through with Primary Election vote

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Elections has announced the unofficial results from the June 22, 2021 Primary Election.
Candidates up for reelection such a Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray and Watertown City Councilmember Lisa Ruggiero received the top vote.
Additionally, new candidates such as the Champion Town Supervisor Candidate Brian S. Peck, Village of Black River Mayor David Leonard and City of Watertown Council to fill a vacancy Patrick J. Hickey also received the most overall votes.
All unofficial results are listed below:
County Legislator for LD 3 (Republican) (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|787
|Gene-Paul Brennan (REP)
|303
|39.66%
|Philip N. Reed (REP)
|459
|60.08%
|Write-in
|2
|0.26%
|Total
|764
|100.00%
County Legislator for LD 7 (Republican) (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|295
|Matthew T. Gump (REP)
|142
|48.80%
|John D. Peck (REP)
|149
|51.20%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|291
|100.00%
County Legislator for LD 7 (Conservative) (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|6
|Matthew T. Gump (CON)
|4
|66.67%
|John D. Peck (CON)
|2
|33.33%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|6
|100.00%
County Legislator for LD 13 (Republican) (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|273
|Timothy J. Babcock (REP)
|117
|42.86%
|Scott A. Gray (REP)
|156
|57.14%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|273
|100.00%
Alexandria Supervisor (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|530
|Daniel B. Peterson (REP)
|216
|41.38%
|Brent H. Sweet (REP)
|305
|58.43%
|Write-in
|1
|0.19%
|Total
|522
|100.00%
Champion Supervisor (Republican) (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|295
|Brian S. Peck (REP)
|191
|66.55%
|Jonathan J. Schell (REP)
|96
|33.45%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|287
|100.00%
Alexandria Town Clerk-Collector (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|530
|Sandra M. Caputo (REP)
|235
|44.85%
|Jessica L. Hudon (REP)
|288
|54.96%
|Write-in
|1
|0.19%
|Total
|524
|100.00%
LeRay Town Clerk-Collector (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|285
|Norma J. Dunleavy (REP)
|125
|44.17%
|Melissa L. Verne (REP)
|158
|55.83%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|283
|100.00%
Rutland Town Clerk-Collector (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|232
|Samantha E. Sawyer (REP)
|118
|51.98%
|Alayne Widrick (REP)
|109
|48.02%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|227
|100.00%
Alexandria Town Justice (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|530
|David M. Cortright (REP)
|374
|77.27%
|Edward J. Klepacz (REP)
|110
|22.73%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|484
|100.00%
Alexandria Town Council (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|530
|Kurt M. Hanni (REP)
|225
|22.46%
|Gene P. Kring (REP)
|294
|29.34%
|John D. Stine (REP)
|240
|23.95%
|Shawn M. Thomas (REP)
|243
|24.25%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|1,002
|100.00%
Antwerp Town Council (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|53
|Claire M. Brownell (REP)
|39
|40.21%
|Kirk C. Delaney (REP)
|16
|16.49%
|Julie M. Farr (REP)
|41
|42.27%
|Write-in
|1
|1.03%
|Total
|97
|100.00%
Champion Town Council (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|295
|Brad S. Russell (REP)
|168
|34.64%
|James D. Uhlinger, III (REP)
|161
|33.20%
|Louis J. Waite (REP)
|156
|32.16%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|485
|100.00%
Lyme Town Council (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|75
|Donald R. Bourquin (REP)
|41
|29.50%
|Timothy Farrell (REP)
|49
|35.25%
|James G. Millington, Jr (REP)
|14
|10.07%
|Gary Stinson (REP)
|35
|25.18%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|139
|100.00%
Pamelia Town Council (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|104
|Stanley E. Hajdasz (REP)
|43
|23.37%
|Kenneth D. Hart (REP)
|65
|35.33%
|Ricky H. Van Tassel (REP)
|75
|40.76%
|Write-in
|1
|0.54%
|Total
|184
|100.00%
Worth Town Council (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|51
|John H. Bice (REP)
|27
|28.42%
|Jessica M. Patrzyk (REP)
|25
|26.32%
|Amy Pooler (REP)
|23
|24.21%
|Write-in
|20
|21.05%
|Total
|95
|100.00%
Ellisburg Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|122
|Robert R. Corron (REP)
|100
|81.97%
|David R. Ratigliano (REP)
|22
|18.03%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|122
|100.00%
Henderson Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|175
|Stanley L. Hall (REP)
|138
|78.86%
|Harold J. Nelson (REP)
|37
|21.14%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|175
|100.00%
Rodman Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|79
|Dale T. Tamblin (REP)
|76
|96.20%
|Andrew Smith (REP)
|3
|3.80%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|79
|100.00%
Rutland Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|232
|Michael A. Breyette (REP)
|86
|37.07%
|Claude F. Phelps (REP)
|146
|62.93%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|232
|100.00%
Worth Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|51
|Elizabeth F. Aubin (REP)
|21
|42.00%
|Mark G. Macklen (REP)
|28
|56.00%
|Write-in
|1
|2.00%
|Total
|50
|100.00%
Alexandria Bay Village Trustee (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|113
|Stephen “Bubba” Derrigo (REP)
|72
|35.82%
|Judith V. Fulmer (REP)
|66
|32.84%
|Cynthia C. Demo (REP)
|60
|29.85%
|Write-in
|3
|1.49%
|Total
|201
|100.00%
Village of Black River Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|118
|Francis J. Dishaw (REP)
|51
|43.97%
|David Leonard (REP)
|65
|56.03%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|116
|100.00%
City of Watertown Council (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|1,540
|Michelle Capone (NON)
|660
|22.69%
|Robert T. Schorr (NON)
|267
|9.18%
|Clifford G. Olney, III (NON)
|409
|14.06%
|Lisa Ruggiero (NON)
|863
|29.67%
|Aaron Clemons (NON)
|125
|4.30%
|Douglas Rice (NON)
|219
|7.53%
|Benjamin P. Shoen (NON)
|351
|12.07%
|Write-in
|15
|0.52%
|Total
|2,909
|100.00%
City of Watertown Council to fill a vacancy (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|1,540
|Amy Horton (NON)
|590
|41.23%
|Patrick J. Hickey (NON)
|660
|46.12%
|Jason Traynor (NON)
|164
|11.46%
|Write-in
|17
|1.19%
|Total
|1,431
|100.00%
Cape Vincent Village Trustee (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|63
|Pamela H. Youngs (REP)
|59
|47.97%
|Edward P. Bender (REP)
|13
|10.57%
|Christine Stark (REP)
|51
|41.46%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|123
|100.00%