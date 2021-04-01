Jefferson County has reported over 6K COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on the final day of March 2021.

There have been 6,013 COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

84,368 total tests

6,013 positive results

2.1% positive, 14-day average

5,794 individuals recovered

308 individuals in mandatory quarantine

69 individuals in precautionary quarantine

135 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.