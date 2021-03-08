Jefferson County Head Start receives over $1.4 million in grant funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Head Start has recieved significant funding from the federal government.

NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced on Monday that the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County has been awarded a $1,440,862 grant. The funding was allocated from the Department of Health and Human Services specifically for the CAPC’s Head Start program.

Jefferson County’s Head Start program is designed for children ages three and four whose families meet federal income requirements in Jefferson County. Additionally, those in high risk environments or with special needs may also be eligible for the program regardless of income.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik commented on the newly announced funding.

am excited to announce that more than $1 million taxpayer dollars will be returned to the district for the Head Start program of Jefferson County,” stated Stefanik. “Our North Country Head Start programs are more important than ever, as many children in our communities have tragically missed out on in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The DHHS funding for Jefferson County was announced on March 8, 2021.