Jefferson County Health Officials: Current vaccination levels not enough to reach herd immunity

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Health Officials are urging all eligible individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity.

On Monday, May 3, Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann reported that the infection rate in the county since April 28 has increased from 2.0% to 2.5%, this is following alerts from the U.S. Center for Disease Control that transmission risk in the Jefferson County has also increased.

According to Hagemann, while vaccinations continue to be administered in the county, current vaccination levels are “not enough to achieve herd immunity.”

“This is evidenced by the increase in transmission risk and infection rate,” stated Hagemann.

In response, Jefferson County Officials are urging all residents ages 16 years or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are currently being administered at Jefferson County Public Health, area pharmacies and the North Country Family Health Center.

Jefferson County Public Health Service will also be starting community-based clinics throughout the county in the first week of May.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

104,957 total tests

6,683 positive results

2.5% positive, 14-day average

6,411 individuals recovered

393 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individuals in precautionary quarantine

181 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

1 assisted living cases

85 COVID-19 related deaths

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and testing can be completed on the Jefferson County Public Health website.