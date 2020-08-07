Jefferson County Public Health urges mosquito safety following EEE cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health Service is urging the North Country to take mosquito precautions.

Mosquito borne viruses have been on the rise with the confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Jefferson County.

Public health is encouraging residents to take the following steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent with active ingredients DEET, picaridin, !R3535, lemon-eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas

Use screens on doors and windows

Remove standing water in or nearby homes to prevent mosquitos laying eggs

More tips can be found on Department of Health website.

