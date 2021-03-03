Jefferson County: High-risk sporting events set to 50% maximum capacity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County provided clarification for its high-risk sports guidance on Tuesday.

According to Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray, as of March 2, the guidance for spectators at high risk sporting events for schools and area recreational compeitions continues to be two per player.

However, Chairman Gray clarified that any total gathering cannot exceed 50% of the maximum capacity set by the certificate of occupancy. This includes figuring in players, coaches, referees, spectators and any other individuals present.

Additionally, all New York State guidance for sports still applies as well as previous guidance from Jefferson County Public Health. Continuing guidance states that schools will also be required to postpone all sporting activities if the schools is 100% remote and face coverings remain required.

Jefferson County also reminded all facilities that host sporting events to read and affirm to the guidance as well as develop a safety plan that is printed, filled out and on site.

All Jefferson County School Districts also continue to have authority to decline sports practice or competition and spectators if they see best fit.