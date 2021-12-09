JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winds are again expected to be strong this weekend in the North Country.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe high wind watch and a moderate lakeshore flood watch for Jefferson County. According to the NWS, southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected with gusts up to 65 mph possible beginning in the afternoon on Saturday, December 11.

These winds have the potential to be damaging. They may bring down numerous trees and power lines, as well as damage property. Widespread power outages are possible and travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Additionally, the combination of strong winds and significant wave action may lead to significant lakeshore flooding on Lake Ontario. This may especially impact bays, inlets, harbors and other low-lying areas. Shoreline erosion is also possible.

Although these weather alerts will not go into effect until Saturday afternoon. Local residents are urged to prepare for high winds now.

The NWS encourages residents to fasten any loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. Residents near or on the lake should also take action to protect property and monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Both the high wind and lakeshore flood watch will take effect at 3 p.m. on December 11 in Jefferson County. It is expected to remain in effect through late Saturday night.

Check back with ABC50 for all active and updated weather alerts and weather forecasts.