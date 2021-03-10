Jefferson County hits lowest single-day new COVID-19 case rate of 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County logged a new 2021 record for new COVID-19 cases.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, 10 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, making this the lowest single-day increase since the start of 2021.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

72,436total tests

5,684 positive results

3.2% positive, 14-day average

5,431 individuals recovered

378 individuals in mandatory quarantine

207 individuals in precautionary quarantine

164 individuals in mandatory isolation

7 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.