Jefferson County hosting free household waste collection June 5

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County partners are hosting a collection event this weekend for local residents.

The Development Authority of the North Country, Jefferson County and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are sponsoring a free household hazardous waste collection on June 5.

This event will accept items from residential household and include items and substances deemed dangerous if not in use.

Additionally at the event, local law enforcement will collect unwanted or unused prescription and over the counter pharmaceuticals and medications. These will be accepted from residential households only.

A full list of items to be accepted is detailed below

Solvents

Pesticides

Vehicle fluid

Fluorescent light tubes

Adhesives

Epoxy resins

Polishes and waxes

Antifreeze

Pool chemicals

Photography chemicals

Household cleaning products

Driveway sealers

Wood preservatives

Corrosives

Home Chemical Sets

Aerosol cans containing product

Products containing mercury, no thermostats

Oil based paints

However, the following items will not be accepted at the collection:

Empty aerosol cans

Motor oil

Asbestos

Construction debris

Explosives

Latex paint

Electronic waste

Waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms or municipalities.

The Jefferson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection on June 5 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Highway Garage on Outer West Main Street in Watertown.