Jefferson County hosting free household waste collection June 5

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County partners are hosting a collection event this weekend for local residents.
The Development Authority of the North Country, Jefferson County and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are sponsoring a free household hazardous waste collection on June 5.
This event will accept items from residential household and include items and substances deemed dangerous if not in use.
Additionally at the event, local law enforcement will collect unwanted or unused prescription and over the counter pharmaceuticals and medications. These will be accepted from residential households only.
A full list of items to be accepted is detailed below
- Solvents
- Pesticides
- Vehicle fluid
- Fluorescent light tubes
- Adhesives
- Epoxy resins
- Polishes and waxes
- Antifreeze
- Pool chemicals
- Photography chemicals
- Household cleaning products
- Driveway sealers
- Wood preservatives
- Corrosives
- Home Chemical Sets
- Aerosol cans containing product
- Products containing mercury, no thermostats
- Oil based paints
However, the following items will not be accepted at the collection:
- Empty aerosol cans
- Motor oil
- Asbestos
- Construction debris
- Explosives
- Latex paint
- Electronic waste
Waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms or municipalities.
The Jefferson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection on June 5 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Highway Garage on Outer West Main Street in Watertown.