JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There is a critical need for poll workers in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections announced on its Facebook on Tuesday that it needs more poll workers for the upcoming 2022 gubernatorial primary and general election.

According to the State Board of Elections, New York is currently experiencing a critical shortage of poll workers due to COVID-19, as historically 55% of poll workers were over the age of 60.

To fill this need, Jefferson County is seeking individuals 17 years of age or older. In this position, poll workers may prepare the polling place for voting, set up equipment, sign in and process voters, enforce social distancing, demonstrate voting procedures, sanitize voting equipment, close the polling location, canvas and report results and assist voters if requested.

Poll workers are needed for the following dates:

2022 Primary Election:

Early Voting: June 18 through June 22

Primary Voting Day: June 28

2022 General Election

Early Voting: October 29 to November 6

Election Day: November 8

Poll workers are paid for training and each day of work they complete throughout the election season. Individuals can sign up online or by calling 315-785-3027.