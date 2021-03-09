Jefferson County is ‘all in’ for expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution , local officials say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County has seen a significant increase in new COVID-19 vaccines coming in from the state and federal government.

According to Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray, increased doses were due to a postponed distribution process and the county’s ability to get shots in the arms of North country residents.

Chairman Gray stated, “the fact that we could prove that there was demand and that we could fill the clinics, and with the collaborative effort that we have going on at Jefferson Community College, we have the ability to administer and dispense a large number of vaccine.”

Additionally, brand new guidance from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, expanded eligibility criteria, opening up COVID-19 vaccines to even more Jefferson County residents.

Chairman Gray shared the county is “all in.”

“We feel we’re having a great impact on who is currently eligible. So the governor just announced a couple of hours ago that it is going to roll back from 65 to 60, so that it’s going to be a tremendous expansion and people are anxious and want the vaccine,” added Gray. “We hope that that generates a lot more interest in it.”

Governor Cuomo also lifted restrictions for public health vaccination clinics, plowing for the clinics to be for all eligible individuals, hoping to speed up the process further.

Gray concluded by sharing how the COVID-19 vaccination process will ultimately help reopen businesses, schools and get the county to a “new normal.”

“People can do their part by following the protocols. That still helps, and it is still going to be important going forward. They can do it by getting vaccinated and we do our part by getting the vaccine here and getting it in their arms,” expressed Gray.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit the Jefferson County Public Health website.