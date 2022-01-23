(WWTI) –People across the North Country are waking up to snow on the ground this morning and many are welcoming the warmer temperatures, although temporary, after days of subzero temperatures.

More snow is expected today in Jefferson County. Up to four inches of additional snow could fall on top of what accumulated overnight. Roads could be slippery, so drivers are urged to be cautious.

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. Drivers should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning will remain in effect for Jefferson Country through 1 p.m. on Sunday.