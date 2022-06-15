WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators is currently accepting requests to add more viable agricultural land in the county.

According to the Board, viable agricultural land must be actively farmed as well as highly suitable for agricultural production. The requested land must be at least 51% viable agricultural land.

Land that is approved to be extended will be added to the existing New York State Certified Agricultural District it is located in Jefferson County.

The Board said that this process of allowing land extensions is to encourage to use of farmland for agricultural production. The Agricultural District Program is based on landowner incentives and protections.

Landowners seeking to add land to existing NYS Certified Agricultural Districts can download the form online or call the Jefferson County Department of Planning at 315-785-3144.

All requests must be submitted to Jefferson County by Thursday, June 30, 2022.