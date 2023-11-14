WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Public Health Service is hosting a free Environmental Protection Agency Lead Safe Renovation, Repair and Painting training course.

The training course is being offered in partnership with Flatley Read, Inc. and takes place on Thursday, December 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Jefferson County Public Health Service

531 Meade St.

Watertown, NY 13601

Federal law requires workers performing renovation, repair and painting projects to be certified and follow specific work practices to prevent lead contamination and exposure when projects disrupt lead-based paint in homes, childcare facilities and schools built before 1978. Activities that disturb lead-based paint — including sanding, cutting, replacing windows and doors, and more — can create lead hazards in the home which can be harmful to adults and children.

Lead is damaging when it enters the body, children under 6 years old are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning affecting their growth, development, behavior and ability to learn. It is also harmful to those who are pregnant and their developing babies causing low birth weight, pre-term birth, miscarriage and can affect the development of a baby’s brain, kidneys and nervous system.

Even a small amount of lead dust is enough to poison a child or pregnant individual and put the entire family at risk. The classes will discuss how to safely renovate older homes and ensure lead-safe renovation practices.

The course is open to residents of Jefferson County who are:

Homeowners;

Residential rental property managers/owners;

Landlords;

General contractors;

Maintenance personnel; and

Trade contractors — including HVAC, painters, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, window replacers and roofers.

Registration is required and limited to 12 spaces; you can register by contacting the Jefferson County Public Health Service by phone at 315-786-3730. Funding is provided by the Jefferson County Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program through the New York State Department of Health.