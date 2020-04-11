Jefferson County legislator discusses impact of COVID-19 on tourism, seasonal businesses and residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – As guidelines continue to change and evolve amid the coronavirus epidemic, ABC50’s Alex Hazard reached out to Jefferson County Legislator Robert Cantwell III to learn more about how the changes are affecting seasonal residents and businesses here in Northern New York.

An executive order was issued earlier this week to close golf courses and marinas temporarily in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Robert said it surprised him because he thought getting out on the St. Lawrence River or spending time on the golf course would be encouraged, as long people are responsible and practice social distancing. He said that COVID-19 is something new and there isn’t a rule book to follow on dealing with it.

Businesses in communities like Clayton and Cape Vincent rely heavily on tourism to survive and have a short window of typically a few months to make revenue.

Some seasonal residents want to come home to the Thousand Islands region and go to their summer home or island, but there has been concern regarding the stops they make along the way and once they arrive, as they shop at grocery stores, gas stations and other businesses.

Robert said there are conflicting opinions regarding the return of these residents. He explained that Cape Vincent and Clayton are no different from other regions who welcome seasonal residents back annually.

There are really two different issues in regards to this. There are seasonal residents and there are also tourists. Robert said seasonal residents, or snow birds as they refer to them locally, traditionally own the property they are coming to.

When people ask why Jefferson County didn’t implement a ban so there are restrictions on them returning, Robert said the governor took the county’s executive orders away, so they legally cannot implement a ban. He feels banning seasonal residents from returning isn’t the right thing to do. What they can do is ask returning residents to quarantine themselves for fourteen days. He said while quarantining, they can ask neighbors and family members to run essential errands for them.

When it comes to seasonal businesses, Robert said there’s no road map for this. It’s territory they’ve never been in before and the economy is being affected enormously right now.

He said sales tax will be down immensely in Jefferson County this year, which is a large portion of the budget for local villages and towns.

This is impacting every business, big and small. Tourism is a huge part of the economy in the Thousand Islands. Robert said that it’s tough to miss spring events that local businesses rely on for revenue, especially seasonal businesses.

Because this is the first time governments are dealing with something of this nature, legislators simply don’t have definitive answers for some questions. They are navigating through the epidemic and will continue to do their part to reassure residents of local communities and businesses as the situation evolves.

