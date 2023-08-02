WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s up to Jefferson County voters to decide if they want to extend the terms of the county’s legislators.

The Jefferson County Board of Legislators voted in favor of increasing their terms from two years up to four years on Tuesday, August 1. The change will have to be approved by the county’s voters in referendum in the November election.

Legislators wanted to increase the terms to allow them more stability and time to get adjusted to the job.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Karen Marcum as the next Department of Social Services commissioner. Marcum will replace the retiring Teresa Gaffney,

The vote was a close one with Marcum scraping by with an 8-7 margin. Gaffney’s last day on the job with Friday, August 18.