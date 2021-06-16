Jefferson County lifts COVID-19 state of emergency

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After over a year, the COVID-19 state of emergency has been lifted in Jefferson County.

This was announced on Tuesday, June 15 by Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray during a special session of county legislators.

According to Gray, this decision was made following the announcement by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo that all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted immediately on June 15.

Chairman Gray’s shared his reflection on the decision publicly on Twitter.