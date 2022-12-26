JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All travel advisories have been lifted in Jefferson County, according to an update from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on December 26 at 5:30 p.m. that officials had lifted the no unnecessary travel advisory.

Jefferson County had been under a travel ban for over three days until the morning of December 26, which was then downgraded to a travel advisory.

As of Monday night, weather conditions continued to be a wintery mix, but had improved over the weekend.

However, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Ben Timerman said that the main road remained sloppy and secondary roads were still snow-covered.

Officials are still urging caution on the roads.