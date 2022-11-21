JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There is no longer a travel advisory in Jefferson County.

At 1 p.m. on November 20, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office lifted the county-wide No Unnecessary Travel advisory, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

This travel advisory was first issued on Friday, November 18 in conjunction with a Lake Effect Snow Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

However, although the advisory was lifted, strong wind conditions continue to create snow drifts across several roads, making areas of Jefferson County hazardous to travel through, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office warned that lake effect snow is continuing to create hazardous conditions in Lewis and Oswego counties. Travelers are urged to call ahead to these areas if travel is necessary.