JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County continues to confirm more COVID-19 cases every day, however, some of the county’s numbers are on a downward trend.

In a daily report on Friday, Jefferson County officials reported 174 new COVID-19 cases in the county. Since the beginning of the pandemic 22,887 cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County.

Although mandatory isolations and hospitalizations declined on Thursday, at the time of the report there were 1,114 in isolation, and 28 residents hospitalized with the virus

However, another nursing home resident tested positive for the virus, with three cases confirmed among nursing home residents. There were no cases reported among assisted living residents in the County.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents decreased on Friday to 1,064.33. The county did not confirm any new deaths among residents. Since the start of the pandemic, 1512 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.