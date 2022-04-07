JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two more Jefferson County residents have died due to COVID-19 related issues since the county’s last report on Monday.

On April 7, Jefferson County officials confirmed that the death toll in the county rose to 165. The report also confirmed 73 new COVID-19 cases within the county.

Additionally, on Thursday, mandatory isolations rose by 36 to 83. There are also 2 individuals hospitalized at the time of the report. However, there were no cases among assisted living or nursing home residents.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents was 77.39 on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, 25,019 have reportedly recovered from the virus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with low levels of community transmission for the virus. Despite the designation designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.