JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to recover from its winter COVID-19 surge as daily reported cases continue to decline.

On March 3, officials confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases among Jefferson County residents. This is fewer than the number of cases logged on the previous day.

Mandatory isolations also only increased by 2 as 20 additional residents recovered from the virus. At the time of the March 3 report, 94 individuals were in mandatory isolation with the virus and 7 were hospitalized.

No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities as well as no new deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic 159 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Due to the recent trends in decreasing COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County was downgraded to have a “medium” COVID-19 community level in early March. As of March 3, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents was 91.05.

But officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 percautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.