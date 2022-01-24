JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds more Jefferson County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

In a daily report on Monday, Jefferson County officials reported 476 new COVID-19 cases in the county, after 3,320 tests were processed over the weekend. Although mandatory isolations and quarantines declined on Thursday, at the time of the report there were 1,203 in isolation, and 27 in quarantine.

However, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 12, with 47 residents currently hospitalized with the virus. Additionally, there is only one nursing home resident infected with the virus and no cases among assisted living residents in the County.

Jefferson County’s positivity rate stood at 19.4% as of Monday, and its rate per 1000,000 residents was 1,193.62. The county did not confirm any new deaths among residents. Since the start of the pandemic, 151 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.