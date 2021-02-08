Jefferson County logs 63 new COVID-19 cases over weekend, 2 new deaths

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County saw an increase in both COVID-19 related deaths and cases over the weekend.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, two additional residents passed away from COVID-19. Additionally, 63 residents have tested positive for the virus since Friday.

However, County Administrator Robert Hagemann shared that although there continues to be an increase, “the number of individuals being tested is up, along with a corresponding increase in negative test results,” this resulting in an overall decrease in positive tests.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

53,844 total tests

4,781 positive results

7.3% positive, 14-day average

4,410 individuals recovered

800 individuals in mandatory quarantine

167 individuals in precautionary quarantine

277 individuals in mandatory isolation

29 hospitalizations

65 COVID-19 related deaths

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.