JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases are soaring in Jefferson County.

In a report following the weekend on Monday, January 10, Jefferson County officials confirmed that 929 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county over a three-day period. This averaged to roughly 309.6 new cases per day.

At the time of the report on January 10, there were 2,236 Jefferson County residents in mandatory isolation, 19 hospitalization, 20 COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and an additional 1,088 in mandatory quarantine.

Additionally, over the weekend, a Jefferson County resident died from COVID-related complications. This brought the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 147 since the start of the pandemic.

With the spike in new cases, Jefferson County’s seven-day COVID-19 infection rate grew to 19.4%. Its rate per 100,000 residents also jumped to 1,215.47.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.