Jefferson County logs deadly day after 3 die from COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll is continuing to climb in Jefferson County.

On Thursday, Jefferson County officials reported that three local residents died from the coronavirus, marking another deadly day. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed 113 in the county.

Officials also reported 70 new COVID-19 cases after 762 tests were processed. There are now 544 active cases in the county with 22 hospitalized, 49 in nursing homes and one in an assisted living facility. There also are 941 residents in mandatory quarantine.

St. Lawrence County also recorded four new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and now has 486 active cases in the county. Lewis County has 103 active cases.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is now at 6.9%.

Officials are continuing to stress the importance of following CDC prevention guidance, including wearing masks in public and distancing from others in public, at school and at work, even while masked. Guidance also includes handwashing and disinfecting commonly touched areas.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to stay home and refrain from going to work and school, along with avoiding public areas. Testing site locations are available on the New York State COVID-19 website.